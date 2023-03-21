Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $720.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $674.17.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $643.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.38.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

