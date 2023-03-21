2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wedbush

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TSVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.
2seventy bio Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of TSVT stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.79. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $19.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,729,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
