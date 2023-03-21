Credit Suisse Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.70.

ADBE stock opened at $362.88 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,115 shares of company stock worth $7,332,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

