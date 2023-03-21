Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $83.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
