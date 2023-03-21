Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCR. Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.
NCR Stock Up 2.8 %
NCR opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $43.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NCR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NCR by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 386,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in NCR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,252,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
