Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCR. Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NCR opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $43.80.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NCR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NCR by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 386,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in NCR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,252,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

