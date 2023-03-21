New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYMT has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $830.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $14.96.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 148.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 714,954 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
