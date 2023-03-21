New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $830.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 148.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 714,954 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.