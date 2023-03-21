American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NYC stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. American Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Strategic Investment

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

