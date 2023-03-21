FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $218.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.23.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

