The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

The Arena Group Price Performance

Shares of AREN opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Arena Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Arena Group by 548.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Arena Group Company Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Further Reading

