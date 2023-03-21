Franco-Nevada’s (FNV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.43.

FNV opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

