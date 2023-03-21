Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $305.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

