Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.77.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $77.63 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

