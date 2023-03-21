HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Nkarta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NKTX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.18. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

