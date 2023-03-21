HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut Nkarta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Nkarta Price Performance
NKTX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.18. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $20.35.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
