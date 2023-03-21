BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $40,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,393. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

