Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02.
About Superior Drilling Products
