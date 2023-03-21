Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

