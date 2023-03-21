Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $354.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.83. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $137,772,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

