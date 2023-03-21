Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Up 2.0 %

SENS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $402.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

