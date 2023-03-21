Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.33 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.