Five Below, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Trading Up 2.9 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.10 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average of $169.13.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

