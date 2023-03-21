Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $127,000,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,564,000 after acquiring an additional 134,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

