Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

TMO stock opened at $550.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $566.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,120,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

