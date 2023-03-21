Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.35.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

