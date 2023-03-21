iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. iStar has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 5,073.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2,308.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1,428.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iStar by 7,576.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

