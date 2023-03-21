iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
iStar Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. iStar has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $631.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
