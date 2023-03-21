Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 3.93. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Insider Activity at Superior Industries International

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $433,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,921.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,914. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

About Superior Industries International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

