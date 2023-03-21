Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

