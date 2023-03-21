Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $450.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $433.62.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $327.10 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $453.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.