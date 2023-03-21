Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.9 %
WSM stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
