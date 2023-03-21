ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at HSBC

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,049,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

