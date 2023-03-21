Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONTTF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.16) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 720 ($8.84) to GBX 460 ($5.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 671 ($8.24) to GBX 529 ($6.50) in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTC:ONTTF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.