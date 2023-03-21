Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Price Target at $175.63

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

