Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) vs. Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 16.83% 16.42% 1.47%

Dividends

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $5.11 billion N/A $326.49 million N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $7.65 billion 1.15 $1.20 billion $0.96 6.73

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Financiero Galicia and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 1 0 0 1.50

Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus target price of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 107.20%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.12%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Summary

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results. The Ecosistema Naranja X segment represents the brand credit cards, consumer finance, and digital banking services business. The Insurance segment consists of insurance firms business and Sudamericana Holding SA. The Other Businesses segment refers to equity investments. The Adjustments segment relates to consolidation adjustments and eliminations of transactions among subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.