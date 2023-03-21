AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$32.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.14.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
AltaGas Price Performance
Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$22.18 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.71 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
