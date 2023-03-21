AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$32.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$22.18 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.71 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.