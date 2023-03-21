Reviewing Perimeter Solutions (PRM) & The Competition

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Perimeter Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perimeter Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perimeter Solutions Competitors 119 905 1461 42 2.56

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.11%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions 17.58% 0.20% 0.09% Perimeter Solutions Competitors -16.30% 18.59% 6.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $360.51 million $91.76 million 22.64 Perimeter Solutions Competitors $8.34 billion $307.83 million 18.49

Perimeter Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions competitors beat Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

