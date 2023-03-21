Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $77.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after buying an additional 991,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,545,000 after buying an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,706,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

NYSE BFAM opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

