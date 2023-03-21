Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $185.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.21.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $134.30 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

