Reviewing Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge AB (publ) $2.81 billion 2.13 $246.86 million $0.90 24.41 Integer $1.38 billion 1.78 $66.38 million $1.98 37.19

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Integer. Getinge AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge AB (publ) 1 4 2 0 2.14 Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Integer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Getinge AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge AB (publ) 8.83% 10.07% 5.91% Integer 4.82% 9.42% 4.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Integer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. The firm operates through the following segments: Acute Care Therapies, Life Science and Surgical Workflows. The Acute Care Therapies segment offers solutions for life support in acute health conditions. The Life Science segment offers a comprehensive range of equipment, technical expertise and consultation to prevent contamination in biopharmaceutical production, biomedical research, medical device manufacturing and laboratory applications. The Surgical Workflows segment offers products and services for efficient disinfection and sterilization of instruments used in operations, operating tables and other high-quality hardware for operating rooms and advanced IT systems for efficient and secure hospital workflows. The company was founded by Olander Larsson in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

