X Financial (NYSE:XYF) vs. CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head to Head Comparison

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 19.76% 16.36% 8.51% CleanSpark -82.51% -18.16% -16.45%

Volatility & Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for X Financial and CleanSpark.

CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 189.58%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than X Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $569.07 million 0.28 $129.52 million $1.82 1.60 CleanSpark $131.52 million 1.54 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

