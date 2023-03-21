Critical Comparison: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) & Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of R1 RCM shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of R1 RCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares R1 RCM and Veritec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM $1.81 billion 3.15 -$57.60 million ($0.14) -97.50 Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67

Analyst Recommendations

Veritec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than R1 RCM. R1 RCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for R1 RCM and Veritec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 2 10 0 2.83 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

R1 RCM currently has a consensus price target of $16.85, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. Given R1 RCM’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than Veritec.

Volatility & Risk

R1 RCM has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of -21.4, indicating that its stock price is 2,240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares R1 RCM and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM -3.19% 0.05% 0.03% Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19%

Summary

R1 RCM beats Veritec on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

