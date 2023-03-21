Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Head-To-Head Review

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00 Cronos Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 938.06%. Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 90.51%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -45.70% -40.76% Cronos Group -183.60% -10.41% -9.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.78) -1.62 Cronos Group $91.90 million 7.74 -$168.73 million ($0.45) -4.16

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Cronos Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

