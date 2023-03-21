Financial Comparison: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.17, indicating that its share price is 717% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -82.18% -44.89% -3.21% Pagaya Technologies N/A -4.92% -3.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 5.45 -$2.62 billion ($11.85) -6.34 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 0.87 -$302.32 million N/A N/A

Pagaya Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 5 10 9 0 2.17 Pagaya Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $69.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.67%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 297.00%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

