Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Lowered to $2.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPTX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 825,179 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

