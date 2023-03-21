Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Featured Stories

