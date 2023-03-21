Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Up 7.1 %

GMGI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 million and a P/E ratio of -136.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Golden Matrix Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content.

