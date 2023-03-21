Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
GMGI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 million and a P/E ratio of -136.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Golden Matrix Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.89.
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.
Golden Matrix Group Company Profile
Golden Matrix Group, Inc engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content.
