Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

