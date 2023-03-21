Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.96 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 253,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

