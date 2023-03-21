Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

