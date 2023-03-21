Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,511,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,185 shares of company stock valued at $357,652. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
