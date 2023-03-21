Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,511,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,185 shares of company stock valued at $357,652. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

