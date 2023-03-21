Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $1.94 on Friday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galecto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Galecto, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.97% of Galecto worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.