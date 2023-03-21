StockNews.com Downgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
HLIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
Harmonic Stock Performance
Shares of HLIT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
