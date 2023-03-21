StockNews.com Downgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

HLIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

